Police on the scene after two men were wounded in a shooting in the Williamsbridge area of the Bronx on Monday, July 19, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Two men were shot on a Bronx street Monday night when a dispute escalated, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 9 p.m. near the corner of Yates Avenue and Boston Road, in the Williamsbridge area of the borough.

The two victims got into an argument with an unknown individual who pulled out a firearm and opened fire before fleeing, police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the elbow and a 52-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, officials said.

According to police, both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately clear.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

