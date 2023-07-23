THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two women were charged after a Bronx mom was attacked during a fight Friday night, police said.

The 39-year-old victim was stabbed in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. after getting into an argument with Dezire Black, 22, and Felicity Reid, 23, near 175th Steet and Arthur Avenue, according to the NYPD. The woman was initially rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim and the suspects, also moms, were arguing after their kids got into a fight. Black and Reid were taken into custody at the scene.

The victim is in stable condition in the hospital, as of Saturday, authorities said.

Black was charged with gang assault, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment, police said. Reid was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and stolen property- feeding device, police said.

