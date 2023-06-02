THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police have arrested and charged parents in two separate incidents, where young children ingested drugs and overdosed in the Bronx this week.

Officers arrived at 2069 Honeywell Ave. Tuesday morning and discovered an 18-month-old girl who was unconscious after ingesting drugs, police said.

Both parents, 35-year-old Karon Powell and 28-year-old Malquisha Durant were charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said. It is unclear whether the child is expected to survive.

In the second incident, a 2-year-old child was walked into St. Barnabas Hospital and was treated with Narcan after ingesting drugs, on Monday around 1:50 p.m., police said.

Police charged the child’s mother, Cassidy Reid, 37, with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to the NYPD.

The child is likely to recover, according to authorities.