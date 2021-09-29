2 teens slashed at Bronx high school, NYPD says; teen suspect under arrest, sources say

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx — Two teens were slashed at a Bronx high school, police said Wednesday.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at P.S. X176 on Baychester Avenue in the Bronx, according to police. A 15-year-old male was slashed or stabbed in the face and neck, and a 15-year-old female was slashed in the arm.

Sources told PIX11 News a teen suspect had been placed under arrest in the incident.

According to sources, the suspect allegedly attacked the male teen when the female intervened.

Neither victim suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to cops.

Just last week, a 17-year-old was stabbed near the school inside of a vehicle, which led to chaos; the driver of the vehicle surged into a group of others standing outside.

PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Anthony DiLorenzo contributed.