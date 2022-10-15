BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police.

Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were dispatched around 4 a.m. on July 27. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After police launched an investigation, they arrested Aro Matos, 25, on Aug. 11 and charged him with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. Gregory Almonte, 18, was arrested on Sept. 8, facing the same charges.

David Polanco, 18, a Bronx resident, was arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting, police said on Friday.