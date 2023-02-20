BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Investigators have released images of two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in Belmont, asking for the public’s help tracking them down.

Police officers responding to a 911 call around 6:55 p.m. Feb. 13 found Miguel Vargas, 22, with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside a building on East 187th Street near Crescent Avenue, officials said.

Prior to the shooting, the two men arrived at the scene on a motorized scooter, according to authorities. The passenger got off the scooter, repeatedly shot Vargas, then got back on the scooter for a getaway, police said.

First responders rushed Vargas to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Investigators have now released surveillance images of the suspects, asking for tips from anyone who recognizes them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).