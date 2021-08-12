2 hospitalized after stabbing near Bronx market: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Two people were stabbed Thursday afternoon near a market in the Bronx, police said.

The incident happened at 1:06 p.m. on Exterior Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx. Two men were stabbed and hospitalized, four people in total were injured. The other two injured were treated at the scene.

Authorities have yet to discover a motive or make any arrests. The incident is under investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).