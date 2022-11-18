CO-OP CITY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two crooks who robbed a livery driver at gunpoint after he dropped them off in Co-op City.

The driver, 46, picked the pair up around 8:55 p.m. Nov. 6, and drove them to Defoe Place and Dreiser Loop in the housing development, officials said in a Thursday appeal for tips.

Upon their arrival, one of the thieves pulled a gun on the driver, while the other placed him in a chokehold, according to authorities. The armed robber then made a grab for the car keys, but the driver accelerated, crashing into a parked vehicle, investigators said.

The duo then grabbed about $370 cash and the victim’s bank cards, and fled, police said. Officials did not report any injuries to the victim.

Investigators on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspects, asking that anyone who recognizes them reach out.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).