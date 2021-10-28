2 people shot blocks away from each other in Bronx just minutes apart: NYPD

THE BRONX — Two people were shot in two separate shootings in the Bronx Tuesday night just 7 minutes apart, according to police.

The first shooting happened 8:38 p.m. on E. 143rd Street near Willis Ave in Mott Haven where one man was shot, police said.

Then, at 8:45 p.m., a woman was shot just over a dozen blocks away at E. 152nd Street near Wales Ave just outside of the Melrose section of the Bronx, according to police.

Police say a woman was shot at 766 E. 152nd Street in the Bronx. Investigation underway. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/3lMsMnBIyX — Michelle Arezou Ross (@MRossNews) October 29, 2021

Circumstances surrounding the shootings nor conditions of the victims were available.

Police did not say if the two shootings were related.

An investigation is ongoing.