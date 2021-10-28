2 people shot blocks away from each other in Bronx just minutes apart: NYPD

THE BRONX — Two people were shot in two separate shootings in the Bronx Tuesday night just 7 minutes apart, according to police.

The first shooting happened 8:38 p.m. on E. 143rd Street near Willis Ave in Mott Haven where one man was shot, police said.

Then, at 8:45 p.m., a woman was shot just over a dozen blocks away at E. 152nd Street near Wales Ave just outside of the Melrose section of the Bronx, according to police.

Circumstances surrounding the shootings nor conditions of the victims were available.

Police did not say if the two shootings were related.

An investigation is ongoing.

