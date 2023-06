Two people were fatally shot inside a Bronx apartment building on June 27, 2023, police said. (Credit: PIX11)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men were killed and another person was injured in a shooting in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities responded to the incident on Rev. James A. Polite Avenue in Longwood just before 12:30 p.m., according to the FDNY. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, police and fire officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.