Two people fell down an elevator shaft at a Target store in the Bronx on Dec. 8, 2022, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said.

First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according to authorities. It was not immediately clear how they fell.

One of the victims fell on top of the elevator and suffered cuts to the head, officials said. The other victim fell between the elevator and the elevator shaft wall, according to authorities. FDNY officials described their condition as critical, with serious injuries. Both were taken to a hospital.

