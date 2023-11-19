THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A NYPD police cruiser was involved in a crash with another car on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx, according to police.

The crash happened at Boller Avenue and Erskine Place around 4 p.m. Two police officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries and are expected to recover from their injuries.

An investigation is currently ongoing to figure out what led up to the accident, according to police.

