Police on scene after a fatal shooting inside of a Bronx pharmacy on June 9, 2022. (Katie Corrado/PIX11)

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11)– Two more suspects have been nabbed in the slaying of a Los Angeles drill rapper inside a Bronx pharmacy last month, police said Thursday.

Nayson White, 25, and Queens resident Allen Algarin, 23, were arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, who raps under the name Moneygang Vontae, according to an NYPD spokesman.

River Jones, 18, and Isiah Garrett, 24, were previously apprehended and also charged with murder.

Frowner was shot multiple times in the body during a robbery inside the Amazing Community Pharmacy at 595 East Tremont Avenue on June 9, police said. The suspects stole two chains and money from the victim, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).