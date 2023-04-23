PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men stole a car that was occupied by a woman and a 6-month-old child in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said.

The driver had left the car running near Olmstead Avenue and Unionport Road in Parkchester at around 12:25 a.m. when the two thieves hopped into the vehicle and drove off, according to the NYPD.

The perpetrators eventually stopped near Roselle Avenue and let the woman and the infant out of the car before taking off, police said. Authorities later found the stolen vehicle abandoned on University Avenue, according to the NYPD.

There were no injuries. There have been no arrests.

