Pictured are the three men who allegedly robbed two other men in the Bronx on Oct. 30, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

MT. EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are looking for three thieves who robbed two men near a car repair shop in the Bronx last month.

The two victims, 19 and 21, were waiting for an Uber in front of a repair shop near Inwood Avenue and West 170th Street at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30 when three men pushed them to the ground and took a necklace, a cellphone and $30 in cash before fleeing the scene in a black car, according to authorities. There were no injuries in connection to the robbery, officials said.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects and asked the public for any information that could lead to arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.