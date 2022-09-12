Two men were shot at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue in the Bronx on Sept. 12, 2022. (PIX11)

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said.

One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right leg, officials said. Both men were expected to survive.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).