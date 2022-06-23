Police arrested a Queens man on charges of concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence. (Getty Images)

BRONX (PIX11)– Two men were shot during a dispute with a suspect inside a Bronx deli Wednesday night, police said.

A 57-year-old man was shot in the left arm and a 58-year-old man was struck in the lower back at the Family Deli located at 531 East Tremont Ave. in Mt. Hope at around 8:20 p.m., police said.

The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. The suspect fled the location wearing a champion sweatshirt with a No. 8 on it.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).