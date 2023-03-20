WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men were shot, one fatally, inside a Wakefield bodega late Sunday, according to authorities.

The victims, 42 and 24, were inside the business on White Plains Road near Cranford Avenue shortly before midnight when shots rang out, police said.

The younger victim was struck in the torso and pronounced dead at an area hospital, officials said. His identity had not been released as of early Monday.

The older victim, meanwhile, went by private means to another hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. Police said that he is expected to survive his injuries.

Two male suspects fled the scene after the shooting, officials said. Detailed physical descriptions of the men were not immediately provided.

