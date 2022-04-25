SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Robbers held two men at gunpoint in the Bronx Sunday morning, according to police.

In the vicinity of Boynton and Watson avenues, the victims, 30 and 22, were approached by the suspects at around 4 a.m., authorities said. The suspects displayed their guns before forcibly taking around $200 from the victims. The thieves fled the scene in a black car. Police reported no injuries in connection to the incident.

Police are asking for help in finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).