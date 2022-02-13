2 men dead in Bronx double shooting

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a deadly shooting in the Bronx on Feb. 12, 2022 (NYPD)

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx — Two men were fatally shot in the Bronx late Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found two victims on East 198th Street near Webster Avenue, officials said. A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face and a 24-year-old man had been shot in the torso.

Emergency medical services took both men to a hospital where the victims were pronounced deceased. Police have not yet released their names.

Officers took a 28-year-old man into custody. Officers also recovered a firearm. The NYPD released photos of another man they were looking to identify in connection with the deadly shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).