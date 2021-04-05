2 men charged with murder in Bronx shootout with NYPD officers

THE BRONX — Two men have been charged after NYPD officers exchanged fire with them in the Bronx Saturday night, according to authorities.

The incident took place at around 6:30 p.m. near 165th Street, College Avenue and Findlay Avenue. Three uniformed officers heard shots fired and later discovered two men — 32-yaer-old Hassan Maxwell and 22-year-old Kejaun Dehaney — with weapons discharging them, fleeing and running at the officers. Assistant Chief Kenneth Lehr said in a press conference that this was caught on body-worn cameras.

The officers fired at the gunmen. Cameras in the area show the gunmen fleeing westbound on 166th Street and north onto College Avenue. At that point, Maxwell and Dehaney encounter two more officers on foot. They than tossed their guns under a nearby van and were taken into custody by the officers.

The weapons were later recovered by the crime scene unit, Lehr said.

A man initially being chased by the gunmen was struck multiple times and eventually died from his injuries. One of the gunmen was struck once and has been taken to a hospital. An innocent bystander was struck in the arm, given aide by the officers and taken to the hospital for surgery.

Maxwell and Dehaney have each been charged with two counts of murder.