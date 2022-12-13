TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A hit-and-run driver struck two girls in the Bronx Tuesday evening, police said.

The hit-and-run happened at East 180th Street and Arthur Avenue in Tremont around 5:40 p.m., NYPD and FDNY officials said.

A black SUV heading east on East 180th Street hit two 11-year-old girls and then drove away, according to the NYPD. The SUV had a green light at the time of the crash, police said.

The two girls were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, authorities said.

Police have not located the driver of the SUV.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).