CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — NYPD officers shot a knife-wielding man while responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person in the Bronx Sunday morning, officials said.

The man’s father called authorities from his home at 2685 Grand Concourse near East Kingsbridge Road at around 10 a.m. and said his son, 42, was having a psychiatric episode, according to NYPD officials.

“If any cops show up here today, I will kill them,” the son allegedly said, according to police.

The father and the suspect met the responding officers in the building vestibule before the son approached the cops with a large kitchen knife, said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell. The officers repeatedly told the son to drop the weapon but when he didn’t comply, the cops shot him, Chell said.

The officers then immediately rendered aid and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The knife was recovered at the scene.

Officials previously said two people were shot in the incident before clarifying the details.

