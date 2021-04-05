2 injured in Bronx shooting: police

CROTONA, the Bronx — Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Sunday night, police said.

The shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the Crotona section of the Bronx.

No information is available on the victims and no description of the suspect has been released by the NYPD.

