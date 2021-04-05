2 injured in Bronx shooting: police

Bronx

CROTONA, the Bronx — Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Sunday night, police said.

The shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the Crotona section of the Bronx.

No information is available on the victims and no description of the suspect has been released by the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

