2 injured, man in custody in Bronx subway shooting: police

FORDHAM, the Bronx — Two people are injured and a gunman is in custody in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx Saturday, police said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the 183rd Street station in the Fordham section of the Bronx. The condition of the two men shot is unknown.

A was taken into custody. Police are still investigating.

There is an active police scene at the 182-183 St station (B/D) in the Bronx with subway service bypassing the station. Follow @NYCTSubway for latest on service updates if your travel plans are affected. pic.twitter.com/CGhA1X0eUP — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) May 22, 2021

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.