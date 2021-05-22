2 injured, man in custody in Bronx subway shooting: police

FORDHAM, the Bronx — Two people are injured and a gunman is in custody in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx Saturday, police said.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the 183rd Street station in the Fordham section of the Bronx. The condition of the two men shot is unknown.
A was taken into custody. Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.