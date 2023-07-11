CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teen was shot in the torso in the Bronx Monday night, police said.

The incident happened near 169th Street and Grant Avenue in Concourse at around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two people are in police custody and charges are pending.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).