THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two people were fatally stabbed and one was slashed following an argument Friday night inside a Bronx apartment building.

Three people, a 45-year-old man, and two women, were standing in the stairwell area at 3145 Rochambeau Avenue around 10:20 p.m. when they met the suspect, police said. The suspect groped one of the victims, a 29-year-old woman, which led to an argument between the victims and the suspect.

Eventually, the victims followed the suspect to an 8th-floor apartment where police say the assailant pulled out a sharp object, stabbed the 29-year-old woman in the chest, and slashed the 33-year-old woman in the hand. Both women then fled the apartment, police said.

The 45-year-old man continued to spar the attacker which resulted in the victim being stabbed several times in the chest, police said. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. Both women were taken to a hospital, where the 29-year-old later died due to her injuries. The two victims who died were boyfriend and girlfriend, according to police sources.

The suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle and is still on the loose. The man lives in the apartment where the stabbings happened, police sources said.

Rich Mendoza, a tenant at the Bronx building was shaken after hearing the details of the incident.

“It’s nerve-wracking, but what can you do about it? With the pandemic people are going crazy. People are going crazy,” he said.

Police explained it is unknown why the victims were at the apartment building, none of them have addresses listed there. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

