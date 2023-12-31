THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people died and two NYPD officers were injured in separate fires in the Bronx, officials said.

The first blaze broke out on the second floor of a five-floor building at 1210 Elder Ave. near Westchester Avenue and East 172nd Street at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday., according to the FDNY.

A woman died at the hospital and three other civilians were treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

More than 100 firefighters worked to get the two-alarm fire under control by 9:10 p.m., according to the FDNY. The cause of the fire was unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

A 50-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a two-story home at 1226 Colgate Ave. between Westchester Ave and Bronx River Avenue at 12:35 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. Two cops were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Fire marshals are investigating the incident.