2 dead in separate Bronx shootings Saturday: police

NEW YORK — After a series of 12 shootings recorded across Friday in the five boroughs, two more shootings have left two people dead in the Bronx Saturday, police said.

The first shooting took place Saturday morning at around 5:51 a.m. near Avenue St. John and Fox Street in the South Bronx. Police arrived to find a man, 30, with gunshot wounds to his back and lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another shooting took place at around 2:55 p.m. in Morrisania on East 166th Street and Prospect Avenue. A man was shot in the area and pronounced dead at a hospital. A second man was injured after being grazed by a bullet.

No arrests have been made yet in either shooting, NYPD investigations are ongoing.