THE BRONX — Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tractor-trailer on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx early Friday.

It happened around midnight on the southbound lanes of the expressway near exits 9 and 10 in the Bronx, police said.

A BMW sedan driven by a man rear ended a tractor-trailer, police said.

Video from Citizen App showed footage of the BMW, with its hood lodged under the truck. 

The driver and his female passenger were pronounced dead the scene, authorities said. Their identities have not been released, pending family notification.

The tractor-trailer remained at the scene. 

Southbound lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway have been closed to traffic between 230th Street/Exit 10 and Fordham Road/Exit 9.

