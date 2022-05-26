MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two Bronx men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man who came to New York City for a Facebook Marketplace motorcycle transaction.

Manuel Reyes, 23, and Joan Vasquez, 32, were both charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Spring Valley resident Jefferson Hernandez on May 18.

Hernandez was shot and killed while meeting up to buy the motorcycle at East 144th Street and Exterior Street in Mott Haven, police said.

A firearm was found at the scene of the shooting. Police said four suspects took part in the incident. No other arrests have been made.

