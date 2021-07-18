2 charged in ‘scooter shooter’ murder of Bronx 16-year-old: NYPD

A man sitting in the back of a livery cab in the Bronx was shot and killed by suspects on scooters on July 11, 2021 (PIX11)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old in a Bronx scooter shooting that left a 16-year-old reputed gang member dead in the back of a livery cab last weekend, according to police and law enforcement sources on Sunday.

Officers arrested Mekhi Williams, 19, and an unidentified 15-year-old boy, on Saturday, police said.

Williams, of the Bronx, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according the the NYPD. The 15-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the pair were brought in for questioning on Saturday and are affiliated with the Crips gang.

The shooting victim was 16-year-old Ramon Gil-Medrano, a reputed member of the 800 YGz crew of the rival Bloods, who have been violently feuding with the Crips. Police believe Gil-Medrano was killed in retaliation for the fatal shooting, earlier the same day, of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliot, a reputed crew leader with the Crips.

Gil-Medrano was shot in the head and chest inside a livery cab near East 178th Street and Valentine Avenue in the Mount Hope neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. on July 11, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Gil-Medrano was riding in the back of the cab when two people on motorized scooters rode up alongside and opened fire on the vehicle.

The livery cab driver was uninjured and called 911, cops said.