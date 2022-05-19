NEW YORK (PIX11)– The two bodies found in a burning car in the Bronx Monday were shot to death, according to city officials and a police source.

The male victim died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest and the woman was fatally struck in the head and neck, said the city medical examiner.

Authorities responded to the car fire on Shore Road near the Pelham Split Rock Course at around 4:19 a.m., police said. After firefighters put out the flames, two severely burned bodies were found inside a Honda Accord, police said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

The vehicle was not involved in an accident that could’ve caused the fire, officials said on Monday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).