2 arrested in wild Bronx barbershop shooting caught on video

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Police arrested two people in connection with a brazen barbershop shooting in the Bronx last month.

Brandon Beltres, 18, was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment, police said on Friday.

A 17-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was arrested in October, according to the NYPD. He was charged with attempted murder.

The pair allegedly took turns using the same gun to shoot up a barbershop on East Gun Hill Road, near Tryon Avenue in Norwood, on Oct. 22.

The wild shooting, which was caught on video, left a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg, police said.

Watch the video below.