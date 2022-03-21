WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police charged a man and woman in an 8-year-old Bronx boy’s death on Monday, month’s after the child’s June death.

Officers arrested Michael Ransom, 33, and Sharay Barney, 29, on charges of murder, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter. The boy was brought to the hospital, unconscious and unresponsive on June 1, 2021.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital and had no obvious signs of trauma to his body. Sources told PIX11 News in June that investigators were looking into the possibility of malnourishment. Officials have not yet provided updated details on his cause of death. The boy’s death was deemed a homicide on March 15.