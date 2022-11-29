UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a Bronx apartment while the victims were home Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the home invasion at a third-floor apartment on Bruckner Blvd. in Unionport at around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The suspects threatened the people in the home with a gun before stealing cash, purses, and jewelry, police said.

It was unclear how many people were in the apartment. There were no injuries, police said.

The suspects fled in a white box truck that had a missing front license plate, police said. There have been no arrests.

