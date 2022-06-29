CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A multi-alarm fire broke out in a residential building in the Bronx Wednesday morning, injuring seven, including a firefighter, according to the FDNY.

A report of smoke coming from the third floor of a six-story building along Clay Avenue near East 171st Street came in at around 7:15 a.m., officials said. The situation quickly escalated to a second-alarm fire, bringing 25 units and 106 fire personnel to the scene. The fire was contained at around 8:30 a.m.

Officials reported there were six civilians and a firefighter who sustained minor injuries. One of the civilians was taken to a hospital for treatment, while everyone else refused medical attention.