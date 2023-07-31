THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Word is spreading about a Powerball ticket worth $1 million that was sold two weeks ago in the Bronx.

The winning ticket has yet to be claimed. The ticket was sold at Fairfield Food at 2525 3rd Ave. The numbers that were pulled on the July 17 drawing are 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41 with a red Powerball of 21 and a multiplier of 4X.

Some people have theories of who won and why he or she has not stepped forward to claim the prize.

“I would do the same thing to. I would be in hiding. I don’t want anybody to know I win. No friends saying I heard you won or be on TV. I would hide for a while,” said Patrick Williams.

“I think if it was somebody from the area, they would’ve been here because we are all poor around here, trying to be a millionaire. You know what I’m saying,” said Sandra Gilchrist.

Gilchrist likes to pick the birthdays of her grandchildren when selecting lottery numbers. She’s hoping she’s the next big winner.

“I’ll be happy with some of the $1 million. You don’t have to give me the whole thing,” Gilchrist said.

Mercedes Ayala, an avid lottery player, said the losses make winning feel even better.

“I haven’t been unlucky. I’ve been pretty lucky so far,” said Ayala.

Having “$2 and a dream” is now a rich reality for another lottery player in New York City. Someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

“I was happy that somebody won from my store,” said Hussein Ali.

The prized ticket was sold at the Millenium Smoke and News on the Upper West Side. Ali said his store has sold other winning lottery tickets in the past. He said there is no secret to picking the right numbers.

“Everything goes on luck. It depends on luck. If it is written from you, it is written for you. Nobody can change your destiny,” said Ali.

The New York State Gaming Commission has some clear rules on how long you can wait to claim your prize. Winners have one year from the date of drawing to cash in.