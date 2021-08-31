Bronx drive-by: 19-year-old girl grazed in barrage of bullets, police say

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

FOXHURST, the Bronx — A teenage girl was grazed on a Bronx street overnight when gunfire erupted from a car driving by, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 19-year-old was standing with a group of people on Prospect Avenue, near Jennings Street, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a white sedan drove by and someone fired multiple shots.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the right foot in the barrage of bullets, authorities said.

A police officer nearby at the time of the drive-by shooting fired their weapon in the direction of the car, but the gunfire did not strike any property or people, the NYPD said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was expected to survive, officials said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

AOC helps hand out 1,500 backpacks to students in the Bronx

NYC Restaurant Week: The Boogie Down Grind in the Bronx

Bronx senior center with damaged ceiling desperately needs repairs

More Bronx

Crime

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

R. Kelly trial day 8: Man testifies against singer in sex-trafficking trial

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

Dispute, knocked over planter, leads to chaos in Times Square amid false reports of shots fired

Community reacts to Harlem basketball court shooting with outrage

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter