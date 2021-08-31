FOXHURST, the Bronx — A teenage girl was grazed on a Bronx street overnight when gunfire erupted from a car driving by, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 19-year-old was standing with a group of people on Prospect Avenue, near Jennings Street, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a white sedan drove by and someone fired multiple shots.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the right foot in the barrage of bullets, authorities said.

A police officer nearby at the time of the drive-by shooting fired their weapon in the direction of the car, but the gunfire did not strike any property or people, the NYPD said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was expected to survive, officials said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

