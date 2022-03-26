WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was pronounced dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Bronx Friday night, according to police.

Police arrived and found 19-year-old Kevaughn Reynolds with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in the vicinity of Matilda and Nereid avenues, officials said. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation by police is ongoing and no arrests regarding the incident have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).