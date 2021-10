Citizen app video shows the crime scene following a shooting in the Bronx Thursday. (Credit: Citizen)

SOUTH BRONX — An 18-year-old woman was shot in the hand, thigh and foot following a dispute Thursday, police said.

The incident took place along Prospect Avenue in the Bronx at approximately 12:40 p.m. The victim was shot by a woman in her 20s following a dispute, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and her condition was described by officials as stable.

Police are still searching for the suspect.