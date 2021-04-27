18-year-old shot in ankle amid Bronx dispute: NYPD

Police on the scene after an 18-year-old was shot in the ankle in the Bronx late Monday night, April 26, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation overnight after a teenage boy was shot in the Bronx late Monday night when a dispute escalated, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said it happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of East 165th Street and Teller Avenue in the Concourse section.

The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other unidentified male individuals when gunfire erupted, police said.

The teen was shot in the right ankle and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the NYPD.

Police said the suspects fled in a dark-color sedan. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).