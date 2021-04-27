18-year-old shot in ankle amid Bronx dispute: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police on the scene after an 18-year-old was shot in the ankle in the Bronx late Monday night, April 26, 2021, according to the NYPD.

Police on the scene after an 18-year-old was shot in the ankle in the Bronx late Monday night, April 26, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation overnight after a teenage boy was shot in the Bronx late Monday night when a dispute escalated, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said it happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of East 165th Street and Teller Avenue in the Concourse section.

The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other unidentified male individuals when gunfire erupted, police said.

The teen was shot in the right ankle and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the NYPD.

Police said the suspects fled in a dark-color sedan. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx mom fights for repairs

Windows, doors smashed at 4 Bronx synagogues in 2 days: NYPD

NYPD robotic dog prompts New York Rep. Torres to draft legislation

Local leaders call for infrastructure spending to address Cross-Bronx Expressway problems

Dumping ground for trash in the Bronx converted to community garden

Family of Amber Rose Isaac honors her life with activism

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter