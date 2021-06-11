18-year-old shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

Bronx

18-year-old fatally shot in Soundview, the Bronx

Police and an ambulance on the scene after an 18-year-old male victim was fatally shot in the Soundview section of the Bronx early Friday, June 11, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation after a teenager was fatally shot overnight in the Bronx, the NYPD said early Friday.

According to police, police got a call around 12:45 a.m. for a person shot at the intersection of East 172nd Street and Commonwealth Avenue, in the Soundview section of the borough.

Responding officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds to the back and shoulder, officials said.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospita, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, authorities said.

The victim’s identity had not been released as of Friday morning.

No arrests had been made early Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

