17-year-old shot outside Bronx school

BELMONT, the Bronx — A 17-year-old boy was shot outside a Bronx school on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The teen was shot near Fordham Road and Bathgate Avenue around 2:30 p.m., an NYPD detective said. The shooter may have fled the scene in an SUV.

The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The safety of students is our top priority, and NYPD immediately responded to an incident that took place after school and off school property,” a Department of Education spokesman said. “The NYPD is investigating.”

The union representing school safety agents has called for more agents at schools.

Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced there would be an increase in unannounced security scannings at school buildings.

