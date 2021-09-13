17-year-old shot multiple times on Bronx street: NYPD

Police tape at a crime scene

File photo of police tape at a scene.

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — A teenager was hospitalized early Monday after being shot multiple times on a Bronx street, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 4 a.m. near the corner of Oak Point and Longfellow avenues, across from the Joseph Rodman Drake Park & Enslaved African Burial Ground in the Hunts Point section.

Authorities said the 17-year-old boy was standing on the street when the gunman drove up on a dirt bike and opened fire before riding off.

The teen was shot in the leg and hand, according to police, and rushed to a nearby hospital.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

