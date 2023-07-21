A 17-year-old girl was punched in the face, then sexually assaulted in the Bronx Monday morning, police said. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl was punched in the face, then sexually assaulted in the Bronx Monday morning, police said.

The young teen was waking inside a building near Rosedale and Watson avenues around 11:30 a.m., when the assailant pushed her into a room, according to the NYPD. The attacker then punched her and sexually assaulted the victim before running away, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect has acne scarring on the face, a mustache, is between 20 to 30 years old, and is 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and black shorts with a white stripe.

