MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police were investigating Monday morning after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on a Bronx street late Saturday night, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded just before midnight to a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired on Union Avenue, between East 163rd and East 165th streets, in the Morrisania section, authorities said.

Cops arrived to find the teenager at the corner of Union Avenue and East 165th Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

EMS responded and transported the boy to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victim as 17-year-old Xavier Wilson. He lived just around the corner from where he was fatally shot, police said.

The NYPD said there were no arrests as of Monday morning as police continued their investigation of the deadly shooting.

The young victim was among several teenagers struck by bullets in gun violence across New York City that left at least 11 wounded over the weekend, authorities said.

