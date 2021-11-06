17-year-old Bronx boy missing since Halloween: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Missing Bronx Teen Ian Wells

Police say 17-year-old Ian Wells has been missing since he was last seen at his Bronx home on Oct. 31, 2021. (NYPD)

UNIONPORT, the Bronx — Authorities have been searching for Bronx teen who has been missing since Halloween, according to the NYPD.

Police identified the missing teen as 17-year-old Ian Wells of the Unionport section of the Bronx.

Wells was last seen at his Story Avenue home on the afternoon of Oct. 31, according to authorities.

Police described the missing boy as Black, standing 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 230 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

The NYPD released the above photo of Wells in hopes the public could help locate the missing teen.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

