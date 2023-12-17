BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old boy multiple times in his neck in Pelham Parkway, according to police.

Officials said the 17-year-old boy was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

The incident happened a few minutes after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday on White Plains Road and Pelham Parkway, according to authorities.

Officials are still unsure of what led to the attack and did not say if the teens had a relationship before the stabbing.

