Police on the scene after a 16-year-old by was shot in the leg in the Bronx around midnight, May 5, 2021, the NYPD says.

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation overnight after a teenage boy was shot on a Bronx street, according to the NYPD.

Police said shots rang out around midnight near the corner of Sheridan Avenue and East 166th Street, leaving the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The teen was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to police, the suspected shooter fled in a dark-colored car, possibly a Toyota, heading eastbound on East 166th Street.

No further information was available and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

