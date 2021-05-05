16-year-old boy shot in leg on Bronx street: police

Bronx

Police on the scene after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the Bronx

Police on the scene after a 16-year-old by was shot in the leg in the Bronx around midnight, May 5, 2021, the NYPD says. (Citizen App)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation overnight after a teenage boy was shot on a Bronx street, according to the NYPD.

Police said shots rang out around midnight near the corner of Sheridan Avenue and East 166th Street, leaving the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The teen was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to police, the suspected shooter fled in a dark-colored car, possibly a Toyota, heading eastbound on East 166th Street.

No further information was available and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

